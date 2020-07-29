Bonhoga to reopen this weekend

The Bonhoga shop and cafe will reopen this weekend, in the first step of Shetland Arts phased return.

Bonhoga is open to the public from 11am-4pm on Saturday 1st August, and will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout August.

The popular Bonhoga cafe will be open for outdoor seating and takeaways, with tables able to be booked through the Shetland Arts booking office or over the phone.

The upper gallery and indoor seating at the cafe are expected to reopen on Monday 31st August, the same day that Mareel is due to reopen to the public.