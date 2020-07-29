Fine and supervision for man who abused his partner

A man who was left “wrapped in guilt” after he behaved abusively towards his partner has been left over £200 out of pocket and handed a 12 month supervision order.

Matthew Steven Keogh, 34, of Water Lane, Lerwick, was also ordered to comply with a non-harassment order for one year when he appeared for sentence at the town’s sheriff court.

Keogh previously admitted three charges, and sentence had been deferred for reports.

The first charge dated back to a period between 1st December 2016 and 31st December 2018 when he behaved in a threatening manner towards the woman at an address in Lerwick.

He shouted, swore, behaved aggressively and verbally called her derogatory names.

Later, in a New Year incident at Mareel, Keogh became annoyed and started accusing his partner of being unfaithful to him while she was in the toilet – a claim the court heard was “nonsense”.

Then in April Keogh sent grossly offensive text messages to her relating to a dog they had kept.

During a previous hearing defence agent Tommy Allan said Keogh was “extremely contrite about his behaviour”.

This week Keogh was handed a £210 financial penalty.