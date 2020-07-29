Man placed on sex offenders register

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register after he admitted taking indecent images of children.

James Adam Tait, 50, of Frankfield Road, Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline, admitted taking, or permitting to be taken, the images on dates between March and June last year.

The incident happened at an address in Westerloch Crescent in Lerwick.

He also admitted a separate charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image between April 2016 and June last year.

Tait was handed a community payback order with supervision for three years.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff ordered forfeiture of items seized that had indecent images.