News

Hygiene measures and contact tracing key to keeping hospitality open

Ryan Taylor 53 min ago 0
Hygiene measures and contact tracing key to keeping hospitality open

Isles businesses in the hospitality sector are being urged to “stick with strict hygiene measures and contact tracing” or risk further closures.

The message has come from Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd, who has reiterated  a warning earlier this week from First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon  issued a stark warning to hospitality operators on Tuesday, in which she addressed the small minority of businesses failing to follow current public health guidance.

She cautioned that the Scottish government would be forced to take action by shutting down premises, should Scotland see outbreaks linked to hospitality.

 Ms Todd has referenced the rise of the virus globally, and an indication of a second wave in parts of Europe.

“This month, the islands re-opened its doors to tourists, a measure which understandably, has left many islanders feeling very anxious, especially as we hear reports of a possible second wave of the virus in parts of Europe,” she said.

 “The hospitality sector bears an important role in ensuring the virus stays suppressed to low-levels in the islands and across Scotland, and this is why strict hygiene measures and contact tracing is absolutely vital.”

 The Scottish government advises any hospitality businesses serving customers who remain on the premises while engaging with the business  to  gather minimal contact details from customers to support test and protect measures.

It says doing so could identify any clusters of cases, which will help contact those who may have been exposed to the virus, and request them to take steps to prevent the potential onward spread, possibly by asking people to self-isolate for 14 days.

Ms Todd added: “This is a challenging time for the hospitality sector as it seeks to recover from the economic disruption caused by Covid-19 – the last thing anyone wants to see is places being forced to shut due to complacency from the minority.”

She added many businesses were doing a fantastic job.

“I’ve visited several businesses in my own local area in recent weeks, who I can see have taken public health advice on board and have implemented preventative measures in the interest of keeping their customers, employees and their communities – many of which are fragile – safe.

“I’m assured that this is common practice in our islands too. Consumer confidence will be key for business recovery and I’m certain the vast majority understand this.

“People across Scotland have worked incredibly hard for the freedoms we are now enjoying today, so, let’s keep at it and continue to keep the virus at bay.”

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.