Plans for 124 Staney Hill homes submitted to SIC

Ryan Nicolson
124 houses/flats will be built behind the AHS hostel building. The work is expected to be completed in 2026.

Plans to build 124 houses in the North Staney Hill area have been submitted to council planners.

The application forms the first stage in the Staney Hill masterplan, developed by Hjaltland Housing, which is expected to provide around 350 homes to the area.

The first phase will see 124 “homes/flats” built behind the new Anderson High School hostel building, along with a new access road and a public garden space called “the green corridor”.

In their application, architects PJP says the 124 homes will be broken down into 57 two-bedroom homes, six homes with four bedrooms and 61 one-bedroom flats.

Originally, PJP had planned to build 120 homes and an office building in the terrace development, although plans for an office have now been scrapped and four more houses have been included in the plans.

The housing is required to be “good quality”, and “affordable”, PJP says.

The terrace development, is expected to be completed in summer 2026.

