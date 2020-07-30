Super Sheltie stars in video guide to Shetland Library’s post-lockdown reopening

📚We are delighted to be OPEN again Monday-Saturday 1.30-5pm! Here is Super Sheltie to trot you through some of the changes to expect. 🐴 See you soon! 📚 Posted by Shetland Library on Monday, July 27, 2020

Shetland Library has celebrated the its reopening by producing a video informing customers about some of the changes they can expect.

The video features library mascot Super Sheltie taking a tour of the site accompanied by messages detailing the new measures in place.