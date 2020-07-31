News

UPDATED: Driver dies in Yell road accident

UPDATED: Driver dies in Yell road accident
Police are appealing for witnesses.

A man has died after a car accident in Yell this afternoon.

The incident involved just one vehicle on the on the B9082 road between Gutcher and Cullivoe in Yell, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inspector Martyn Brill from Lerwick Police Station said:  “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the man who died and trace his relatives.

“Local officers remain at the scene at this time, and road policing colleagues will be attending to carry out their investigation.”

Two ambulances, a police van and a fire service car were seen travelling through Lerwick on their way north at 2.15pm.

Any witnesses to the crash should contact Road Policing Officers at Dingwall Police Station through 101 quoting incident no. 1985.

