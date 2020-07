The Moorfield Hotel fire.

Fire crews have been called back to the Moorfield Hotel on Friday night, following reports of smoke coming from the remains of the building.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that two appliances were at the scene after a call came in from a member of the public at 8.06pm.

Crews from Brae and Hillswick were investigating.

SFRS could not comment any further at this time.