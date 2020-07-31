Longer self-isolation for Covid-19 cases hailed a ‘big and decisive’ step

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson.

Shetland’s health chief has welcomed changes requiring Covid-19 positive patients to self-isolate for longer as a “big and decisive step towards protecting our community”.

Michael Dickson, NHS Shetland’s chief executive said the new requirements to isolate for 10, rather than seven days, would help stop the spread of the virus

“The Covid virus is most infectious just before and, for the first few days, after, symptoms begin,” he said.

“We have learned that the risk of passing it on, after symptoms begin, can last for about nine to 10 days. It is for this reason that the self-isolation time has been extended from seven to 10 days.

“Anyone in our community who feels they are developing symptoms must self-isolate so this virus – which can be very dangerous and which can have a lasting impact on a person’s health – is not passed on.

