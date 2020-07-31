Maintenance work on Skerries ramp

Construction work has begun on the Skerries ferry linkspan, which will affect ferry services in August.

Contractors working on behalf of the SIC will refurbish the concrete structure of the linkspan, with this phase of the work expected to begin on Monday 24th August and lasting around five weeks.

The SIC says work is weather dependent, which may affect the schedule further.

During this time there will be no ro-ro ferry service for vehicles, and only a foot passenger and a limited lift on/lift off freight service will operate.

The council has apologised to passengers for the disruption to ferry services.