Man dies suddenly in Fair Isle

A man died suddenly in Fair Isle on Thursday afternoon.

Police were contacted after the 57 year-old died in the South Harbour area.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.

A statement from Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland was made aware of the sudden death of a 57-year-old man in the South Harbour area on Fair Isle during the afternoon of Thursday, 30 July, 2020.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”