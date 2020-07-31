New divisional police chief appointed with hopes to ‘inspire’ officers

Chief Supt Conrad Trickett.

A new police chief has been appointed to the division covering Shetland – and is said to bring with him “a wealth of diverse experience and knowledge”.

Chief Supt Conrad Trickett takes over responsibility for the Highland and Islands division from Monday.

The current divisional commander, George Macdonald will be returning to the North East division.

A former Royal Marines officer, Chief Supt Trickett has served previously as an area commander for Dundee before leading on major events including T in the Park.

He has led contingency planning for major nationwide events and recently helped lead the national resilience co-ordination for Police Scotland’s response to Covid-19.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said he was “delighted” to confirm the appointments.

“Both bring a wealth of diverse experience and knowledge to their respective areas, and share in Police Scotland’s collective focus of protecting the people of Scotland while inspiring our officers and staff,” he said