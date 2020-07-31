RNLI called to tow in Norwegian yacht

A routine training exercise for the lifeboat turned into a full-blown call-out yesterday, when a Norwegian yacht reported engine trouble.

The lifeboat crew were on exercise on Thursday night at around 8pm when the five-person crew of the yacht reported issues to the UK coastguard.

They had left Lerwick earlier in the day, heading for Fair Isle but ran into trouble off Sumburgh Head with engine problems.

With very light winds, they had found themselves becalmed with no means of propulsion and had requested assistance.

The lifeboat reached the yacht just before 9pm, and returned to the Lerwick harbour at midnight.

Darren Harcus, coxswain said: “The skipper was right to contact the coastguard when they did and our volunteer crew were more than willing to divert from our exercise, to ensure the safety of the yacht and those on board.”