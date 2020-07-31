‘Shout for Students’ campaign launches to show solidarity for those forced to forgo their graduation ceremonies

Shetland College. Photo: Google.

A campaign has been launched to celebrate students – including in Shetland – who have been forced to forgo a physical graduation ceremony due to Covid-19.

The Highlands and Islands Students’ Association is encouraging folk to show solidarity with students today by sharing pictures from personal celebrations wearing the HISA pink and blue.

People are also asked to upload pictures of themselves with the #ShoutForStudents sign.

HISA represents all higher and further education students across the University of the Highlands and Islands and its 13 partners, including Shetland College and NAFC Marine Centre.

The campaign recognises the importance of graduations to students and staff, acknowledging the hard work and dedication the university students have shown throughout the pandemic to complete their coursework.

HISA president, Florence Jansen, said: “Graduations are one of the biggest milestones of university for many of our students and it’s a shame that so many are missing out on this opportunity this year due to external challenges.