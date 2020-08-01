Small fire at Moorfield Hotel extinguished

A small fire at the wreckage of the Moorfield Hotel in Brae had to be attended by fire crews from Brae and Hillswick on Friday night.

Two appliances were called to the scene at around 8pm on Friday 31st July, following a call from the member of the public.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that the fire was declared to have been extinguished as of 8am this morning.

No appliances are at the scene as of 11am on Saturday, but a fire crew will check over the scene at 12pm.