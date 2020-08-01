Victim of Yell road crash named

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The victim of Friday’s crash in Yell has been named by police as 58-year-old Rainier Peschel.

Mr Peschel lived in the Sellafirth area of Yell, police said.

The incident happened around 2pm on Friday 31st July, when his grey Ford Fusion car crashed and subsequently caught fire.

Sergeant David Miller, of Highland and Islands road policing said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Peschel at this difficult time.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing. We believe there were a number of witnesses on scene and we are asking anyone who has not spoken to us or anyone who witnesses the crash to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1985.