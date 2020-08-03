Amenity trust wants to attract new people

Acting Shetland Amenity Trust chairman Alastair Hamilton.

Shetland Amenity Trust is looking for new trustees to help lead the organisation and shape the ways it cares for the isles’ natural and cultural heritage.



The trust says people do not need to be a “heritage expert” to apply, as it is looking for a broad range of skills and experience.



Established in 1983, the trust’s mission is to safeguard, enhance and promote Shetland’s natural and cultural heritage, ensuring it is accessible and enjoyed by all.



The activities range from organising Da Voar Redd Up to managing the Shetland Museum and Archives; operating Sumburgh Head Lighthouse to providing the regional archaeology service; planting woodlands to restoring peatlands; co-ordinating Shetland Wool Week to running the Biological Records Centre.



Acting board chairman Alastair Hamilton said: “Becoming a trustee can be a hugely rewarding and valuable experience.



“The work of the trust is so diverse and interesting that we are always learning new things and developing new approaches.



“Enthusiasm for the work that the trust does is obviously important, but what we really need is people with a range of skills and experience who are passionate about making a difference for Shetland.”



Mr Hamilton said the trustees had successfully moved their meetings online during the Covid-19 pandemic and were also looking at moving the time and days of their meetings to better suit those who are working full-time or in education.



More information about becoming a trustee, and how to apply, is available at www.shetlandamenity.org/become-a-trustee