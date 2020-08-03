MSP hopes shows will return ‘bigger and better than ever’

The cancellation of Shetland’s agricultural shows due to Covid-19 is a “real loss” to the farming sector and local communities.

That is the opinion of Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, who has spoken a week ahead of what would have been the date in which the Cunningsburgh Show was due to take place.

The Conservative MSP said he hoped the shows would be back “bigger and better than ever” during 2021.

Like other country shows, the Cunningsburgh committee opted to cancel its show in April, although a virtual show is due to take place this coming Saturday instead.

Mr Halcro Johnston said “The agricultural shows are always a fantastic celebration of Shetland’s rich agricultural heritage, as well as being a great day out for local people and for visitors to our islands.

“The work and preparation which goes into organising every show is immense, and they bring hundreds of people together to support our farming community, to showcase Shetland produce and to do business.

“But they are also a chance for folk to meet up with old friends, to showcase other Shetland companies and also to fundraise for important local causes and charities.

“I was very much looking forward to attending shows across the Highlands and Islands, which is such a great opportunity for catching up with folk away from the hothouse of the Scottish Parliament.

“Shetland is lucky to have so many people prepared to put so much time into helping bring these shows together, not just on the mainland, but in the isles too. It will be incredibly disappointing to them that there won’t be a show season this year.

“However, I know many are already starting to think about 2021 and coming back bigger and better than ever. We can all look forward to that”.

