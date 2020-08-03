Shetland Arts commissions podcast

Image by Mihaela Bodlovic.

Shetland Arts has commissioned a new podcast from an award-winning composer.

The Portal is a 12-episode fictional podcast from Martin Green, who won an Ivor Novello Award in 2019 for composing.

Shetland Arts commissioned the work alongside the Edinburgh International Festival, MacArts Galashiels and National Theatre of Scotland, amongst others.

The audio drama from Green, who is one third of folk trio Lau, has been described as a “story of obsession, 40 years of nightlife and 4,000 years of human connection” involving two “obsessive” sound-recordists.

The Portal was directed by Wils Wilson, with dramaturgy by David Greig and sound design by Eloise Whitmore, alongside a host of other contributions.

Green said that “to be able to keep up a connection with audiences and venues whilst doors are closed is particularly valuable”.

The Creative Scotland-funded podcast will be available from 25th September on streaming platforms, alongside an album.