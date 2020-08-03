News

Shetland bucks UK trend for sunshine

3 hours 6 min ago 0
Shetland bucks UK trend for sunshine
Sunrise in Lerwick by Scott Goudie.

Shetlanders enjoyed 30 more hours of sun than the UK average in July, according to the Met Office.

The isles saw 172.1 hours of sunshine, which was 36 per cent above its average, while the UK overall was 17 per cent below average at 142.4 hours.

Shetland was the exception to the rule during a month where most places in the UK were below average.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.