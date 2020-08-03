Shetland bucks UK trend for sunshine

Sunrise in Lerwick by Scott Goudie.

Shetlanders enjoyed 30 more hours of sun than the UK average in July, according to the Met Office.

The isles saw 172.1 hours of sunshine, which was 36 per cent above its average, while the UK overall was 17 per cent below average at 142.4 hours.

Shetland was the exception to the rule during a month where most places in the UK were below average.

