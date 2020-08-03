Shetland bucks UK trend for sunshine
Shetlanders enjoyed 30 more hours of sun than the UK average in July, according to the Met Office.
The isles saw 172.1 hours of sunshine, which was 36 per cent above its average, while the UK overall was 17 per cent below average at 142.4 hours.
Shetland was the exception to the rule during a month where most places in the UK were below average.
July 2020 was looking to be a fairly unremarkable month in terms of climate statistics for the UK, until hot conditions closed the month on the 31st 🌡️
Read all about the latest statistics for July 👇https://t.co/YfqyYQBHFg pic.twitter.com/rDvyCUNwuF
— Met Office (@metoffice) August 3, 2020
