The police are appealing for information regarding a “near miss” driving incident near Dale Golf Club on Friday 31st July.

Around 6.55pm, the police say, a Red Fiesta overtook several vehicles, nearly causing a head-on collision with a white vehicle that was heading south towards Lerwick.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number PS-20200802-2591.