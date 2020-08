Hugh Harrop captured this shot of Atlantic white-sided dolphins off the isles coast, with several sightings reported recently.

We’ve enjoyed three encounters with Atlantic White-sided #Dolphins here in Shetland over the last ten days. Lovely to see good numbers of calves in all three pods. #NationalMarineWeek pic.twitter.com/lAiJrCK7ln

— Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) August 4, 2020