Secondary pupils receive their grades

Coronavirus may have led to the cancellation of school exams this year, but secondary pupils have still excelled – helping to achieve a higher pass rate than before.

A total of 580 pupils are today receiving their grades by text, email or post. These include results for nationals, highers and advanced highers, which are usually taken by pupils in the Senior Phase (S4 to S6).

But following the cancellation of exams pupils have been awarded grades based on an alternative certification model this year.

Schools were required to determine pupils’ estimated grades based on a pupil’s performance across the whole school year. Estimated grades were then moderated by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

The results show:

• Pass rates at National 5 Grades A-C stood at 84 per cent, compared to 82 per cent in 2019. This included a higher percentage of pupils, entered for N5, achieving an ‘A’ pass. Shetland Islands Council says this is the highest pass rate since Nationals were introduced in 2014. The figure for Scotland is 81.1 per cent.

• Pass rates at Higher grades A-C were 82.5 per cent compared to 81.9 per cent last year. It is the highest rate since the new Higher was introduced in 2015. The figure for Scotland as a whole was 78.9 per cent.

• Pass rates at Advanced Higher grades A-C were 80.9 per cent compared to 78.2 per cent in 2019. This includes a higher percentage of A passes.

Other figures show pass rates at National 4 level were up nine per cent, to 97 per cent.

There were 31 passes at National 3, which is 87 per cent – the same figure as 2019.

There were seven passes at National 2. At 88 per cent, that’s 17 per cent higher than in 2019.

Two pupils achieved the Scottish Baccalaureate in Science.

In addition, certificates for a range of other Awards including Skills for Work are also being issued this summer.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has created a revised appeals process this year and local schools are ready to discuss results with pupils, who should contact their school directly.

Chairman of the council’s education and families committee George Smith said this had been a particularly challenging year for pupils.

“I am delighted that our young people have once again achieved very good results across a wide range of qualifications. It has been a particularly challenging year and these results are testament to their hard work and commitment, so I’d like to congratulate them all on their achievements.

“I would also like to thank our teachers and other school staff who have encouraged and supported our students through difficult circumstances, and for their dedicated work in responding to the requirements of the alternative certification model.”