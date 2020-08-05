News

Aberdeen lockdown ‘stark reminder’, says NHS Shetland executive

4 hours 4 min ago 0
Aberdeen lockdown ‘stark reminder’, says NHS Shetland executive
Michael Dickson NHS Shetland'c chief executive and NHS Orkney's interim chief executive. Picture: NHS.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson has said the decision to lockdown Aberdeen after a cluster of 54 positive cases “is a stark reminder that we are no-where close to finished with Covid-19″.

Mr Dickson said the lockdown in Aberdeen would impact on the health board, with many patients receiving treatment at the city’s hospital.

The chief executive said he understood the concerns for patients travelling south “and we we will do all we can to minimise risk”.

He added: “We have well established processes in place to support patient travel and have been working with ferry operators and Loganair to ensure people can move on and off the islands safely.

“What this lockdown means is that we will be sending only urgent and essential cases to Aberdeen and that we will need to review any currently planned treatments to ensure they have to go ahead. However, we will keep patients and communities informed as the situation evolves.

“The risk of Covid resurfacing is something we have been expecting and we are readyWe all need to keep washing our hands, adhere to social distancing, practise safe cough hygiene and, if any of us experience symptoms, we must self-isolate and request a test

“We all have a duty to protect ourselves, our families and the most vulnerable members of our community by acting responsibly.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.