Aberdeen lockdown ‘stark reminder’, says NHS Shetland executive

Michael Dickson NHS Shetland'c chief executive and NHS Orkney's interim chief executive. Picture: NHS.

NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson has said the decision to lockdown Aberdeen after a cluster of 54 positive cases “is a stark reminder that we are no-where close to finished with Covid-19″.

Mr Dickson said the lockdown in Aberdeen would impact on the health board, with many patients receiving treatment at the city’s hospital.

The chief executive said he understood the concerns for patients travelling south “and we we will do all we can to minimise risk”.

He added: “We have well established processes in place to support patient travel and have been working with ferry operators and Loganair to ensure people can move on and off the islands safely.

“What this lockdown means is that we will be sending only urgent and essential cases to Aberdeen and that we will need to review any currently planned treatments to ensure they have to go ahead. However, we will keep patients and communities informed as the situation evolves.