UPDATED: Essential travel links to Shetland will remain in place despite Aberdeen lockdown

NorthLink Ferries travel to and from Aberdeen.

Ferries and flights will continue between Shetland and the UK mainland, despite today’s announcement of a new lockdown in Aberdeen. 

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told people not to travel to the city after a spike in cases.

However, Transport Scotland has said services to the islands will continue “in order to facilitate their essential travel needs”.

“All transport modes have measures in place to protect passengers and staff from Covid-19 and, now more than ever, it is important that all guidance is followed in order to prevent its spread,” a spokesman added. 

Transport Scotland said NorthLink will continue to provide lifeline connections, as it had done through the previous lockdown phases. 

The operator is understood to be informing travelling passengers tonight about the latest guidance. It will be for those travelling to decide if they wish to do so given the guidance. 

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Flights will continue to operate in and out of Aberdeen to ensure that customers engaged in essential business activities or travelling for medical reasons can continue to do so.

“For customers who wish to change their booking to another date we will be waiving our normal fees, although there may be a difference in fares for alternative dates.”

Ms Sturgeon said there had been 54 cases in the “significant outbreak” in the city.

The cluster was linked to pubs in the city centre but is also reported to involve community transmissions.

In a statement released after the briefing, the Scottish government said it was advising people not to travel to Aberdeen while the restrictions are in place.

“If people are already in Aberdeen visiting family or on holiday then they do not need to leave, but are asked to follow all the guidance and take extra care when returning home,” the statement added. 

“The current restrictions will be reviewed every seven days in discussion with local partners. The Scottish government has not ruled out extending restrictions if necessary to protect public health.”

More to follow. 

