Lerwick’s new £7.6m fishmarket opens

Lerwick Fishmarket receives its first whitefish landings from local vessel Sedulous LK308, overseen by Skipper, John Wishart. Credit: John Coutts.

Lerwick Harbour’s “state-of-the-art” whitefish market opened its doors for business on Wednesday morning.

The replacement fishmarket has a range of benefits for the industry, according to Lerwick Port Authority, including doubling landings’ capacity.

The first box of fish was landed from the Sedulous LK 308, skippered by John Wishart.

To mark the first landings, LPA made donations to the local Fishermen’s Mission and RNLI.

The £7.6 million investment in the market was backed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and finance from Bank of Scotland.

“The market is an excellent example of our long-term planning to meet the needs of port users,” said LPA Chairman, Ronnie Gair.

“It is the final phase in a series of major projects, the catalyst for which was an extensive dredging programme more than a decade ago and which have transformed the harbour and operations. The market is the latest demonstration of our commitment to the sustainability of the sector.”

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said: “Detailed discussions with stakeholders helped shape much-needed improvements enhancing the quality of fish landed and sold, with greater efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Capt Grains added: “The interlocking dredging, building Mair’s Quay, Mair’s Pier and market, along with associated improvements, have created a modern hub for the industry in the harbour’s Holmsgarth area at a cost of more than £30 million, increasing co-ordination and co-operation of its activities and reinforcing our position as a leading UK port for the sector.”

LPA said the location on Mair’s Quay means improved access both by sea and by land for uplifting fish. The site, which is adjacent to the L-shaped Mair’s Pier, provides more working area and shelters landing berths.

Construction was carried out by local company Tulloch Developments while Arch Henderson undertook building design and management.