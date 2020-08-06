Hiroshima anniversary tree planting postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

The tree would have been planted at the Jubilee Flower Park. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A tree planting to mark today’s 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic bomb has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The SIC and Shetland Amenity Trust had intended to plant the tree at the Jubilee Flower Park in Lerwick – but will now organise the event for a later date due to restrictions on public gatherings.

The bombing of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were the first and only occasions nuclear weapons were used in warfare.

To mark the 70th anniversary, the global Mayors for Peace organisation sent the SIC seeds from Ginko trees which had survived the Hiroshima blast. They were planted and cared for by the amenity trust.

It was hoped they could have been replanted for the 75th anniversary.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said: ““Ideally we should have been able to come together to mark this anniversary, but that just isn’t prudent at the moment.

“I look forward to better days when we can plant a tree for peace, wishing friendship, goodwill and cooperation across the world.”