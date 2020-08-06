News

Lerwick M&Co store saved

8 hours 48 min ago 0
Lerwick M&Co store saved
The M&Co store in Lerwick. The company, formerly known as MacKays has been present in the town for 16 years.

The M&Co shop in Lerwick will be saved as part of a restructure that will see dozens of stores close across the country.

Administrators were appointed at the fashion chain in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic forced closures.  On Wednesday the retailer announced plans to close 47 stores, with 380 jobs at risk.

The Lerwick branch  is safe, according to chief executive Andy McGeoch. The company is pulling out of many locations but wants to retain 200 “local High Street stores”.

Mr McGeoch said: “Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many High Streets hollowed out by successive shop closures. 

“More and more people are beginning to realise that, if they don’t support their town centres, everyone’s quality of living really takes a hit, so we are proud to be playing a part in the drive to shop locally.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.