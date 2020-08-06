News

Library warns 3,200 books due back on the same day may crash its system

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 30 min ago 0
Shetland Library.

Shetland Library has more than 3,000 books due back on the same day – and fears it may crash its systems.

The library renewed all of its customers’ books at the start of lockdown, so that they would not beed to be returned until 30th August.

That accounted for more than 14,000 books.

Although the library has since received around 10,800 of its pre-lockdown books, the remaining 3,200 are still due back – all on the same say.

“We’re a bit worried this will crash our systems,” the library posted on social media.

The library has urged people to help by returning their books – and taking others out when they visit.

“We need to keep some stock equilibrium or we’ll be packed to da gunnels,” it added.

Customers can have their books delivered as well as phoning or emailing orders for collection.

People can visit the library between 1.30-5pm on Monday to Saturday.

