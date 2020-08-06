News

Ryan Taylor 14 hours 30 min ago 0
Physical education to be done outside

Physical education classes will be carried out entirely outside when school lessons resume next week.

New guidance from Education Scotland has been handed to Shetland Islands Council days before the planned re-opening of schools.

Staff from children’s services had been in discussions with Shetland Recreational Trust about possible use of the Clickimin Leisure Complex for PE  – although no swimming classes were being made available to any pupil isles-wide during the first term.

However, changes are now afoot following the new advice.

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder told The Shetland Times: “Children’s Services have received guidance from Education Scotland very recently that encourages PE to take place outdoors.

“We are having further discussions with school managers and Shetland Recreational Trust about that.”

It comes as schools, which have been closed since March,  prepare for a “soft” opening in light of continued suppression of coronavirus.

