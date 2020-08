Cordoned off area on Friday afternoon.

A 50-metre cordon has been put in place at Hay’s Dock by the Lerwick coastguard and police after items were found on the seabed there.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team are understood to be on their way up to Shetland to deal with the items and expected to travel up on Friday’s ferry service.

A coastguard spokeswoman said they had been made aware of the items on Friday evening and subsequently set up the cordon.