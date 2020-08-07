Michael Dickson praises islanders’ pandemic response
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson was full of praise for Shetlanders and how they have acted during the pandemic in this video shared recently by Promote Shetland.
NHS Shetland chief executive Michael Dickson was full of praise for Shetlanders and how they have acted during the pandemic in this video shared recently by Promote Shetland.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment