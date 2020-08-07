New bus timetables to be introduced

Shetland’s transport partnership ZetTrans has launched new bus timetables for all bus services across the isles.

Active from Monday 17th August, the new services are the product of a business case exercise which Shetland Islands Council says included detailed consultation with the public, as well as statistical analysis of passenger data.

Included in the new timetables is an increase in the frequency of the Lerwick to Sumburgh Service (Service 6), providing additional links throughout weekdays to and from Sumburgh Airport and maintaining the level of weekend services.

Another service which has been reconfigured is the Lerwick Town Service (Service 1). Following detailed feedback from service users, this has returned to a north loop and a south loop, taking in the Shetland College on every north journey.

Other services have had smaller alterations, including changes from scheduled routes to dial-a-ride routes which are bookable in advance, and timing alterations to enable services to have the best connectivity possible across the network.

Passengers can find the new timetables on the ZetTrans website..

Paper copies of the timetables have been sent to shops, health centres and other transport information points to ensure that they can be accessed by those without computers.

ZetTrans will also post out a timetable if requested.

The travel website travel.shetland.org and the Shetland Travel App are also being updated, and timetables are due to be available there early next week.

Meanwhile, passengers are being reminded of reduced capacity onboard vehicles, with social distancing measures in place at one metre.

Face coverings are also mandatory on all services, unless prevented by a medical condition. Bus fares remain unchanged and payment can be made using contactless cards, local bus cards which can be topped up on board, or using cash.

Chairman of ZetTrans Ryan Thomson said: “The introduction of the new bus timetables sees services in Shetland strengthened, and resources applied effectively and efficiently across the network.

“Connectivity is crucial to the Shetland community and the suite of bus services available enable local access to employment, education, health, shops and leisure facilities.

“The increase in journeys available on the Sumburgh route, ensuring that vital lifeline links can be reached more frequently, and the improvements to the Town Service, are an illustration of the commitment of ZetTrans to deliver services, with passengers involved in that process.”