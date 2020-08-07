News

Shetland’s new dental director arrives with more than 20 years’ experience

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 32 min ago
NHS Shetland's new dental director Antony Visocchi.

Shetland has appointed a new dental director with a strong focus on “patient-centred” care. 

Antony Visocchi, a dentist from Aberdeenshire, has been appointed to the NHS Shetland role with immediate effect. 

He will continue to live in Aberdeenshire while travelling to Shetland to fulfil his duties. 

Mr Visocchi replaces Brian Chittick who has taken the position of director of community health and social care and chief officer of the Integrated Joint Board, on an interim basis.

He has spent more than two decades in the profession, mostly running his practice in Banchory, which was recognised with a Gold Membership of the BDA Good Practice Scheme in 2014.

He sold the practice in 2016, staying on for a time as an associate while also being involved in the clinical mentoring of younger associates.

Mr Visocchi said his clinical interest lies in endodontics – or root canal treatment – and oral surgery.

He has also developed an interest in how dentistry is practised – specifically law, ethics and integrity of the profession.

“My philosophy and approach to good leadership has always been effective communication and empathy,” Mr Visocchi said.

He said his goal has been to be completely patient-centred, focusing on their needs, well-being and comfort. 

Earlier this yearMr Visocchi was accepted as an associate fellow of the Higher Education Academy (AFHEA) and as a fellow of the Faculty of General Dental Practice.

He is also a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow in the Faculty of Dental Surgery, a full member of the Expert Witness Institute, dental practice adviser for NHS Forth Valley and a clinical lecturer at the Aberdeen Institute of Dentistry. 

He is currently working towards his LLM in Medical Law and Ethics.

Mr Visocchi’s interests are said to be spending time with his family and friends, cooking travelling and reading, 

Twitter

