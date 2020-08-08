Life in Shetland News

MP pays visit to North Mainland businesses

Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael visited businesses in the North Mainland on Saturday to discuss Covid recovery.

Mr Carmichael stopped off at Busta House, St Magnus Bay Hotel and went to Frankie’s for scallops that were “cooked to perfection”.

Communities in the north had been hit hard by the closure of Scatsta, changes at Sullom Voe and the Moorfield fire, Mr Carmichael said, who spent time talking to local tourism businesses about challenges they face.

The Lib Dem MP said the challenges facing Shetland “are immense and will need a plan designed here to get us through”.

“What is clear from talking to people all over the isles is that if there is political will, our communities are ready to put the work in to recover strongly,” he added.

