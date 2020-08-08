Petition calls on council to protect peatlands

Peatland which could benefit from restoration between the Lang Kames and North Nesting

Shetland Islands Council has been handed a petition asking it to protect peatlands.

The petition was submitted by Caroline Henderson and signed by another 23 residents from across the isles.

These residents want the SIC to consider a motion to: “Cease immediately and in future to support any entity in the destruction of peatlands with regards to its value as a carbon sink”.

The petition claims that “current evidence on the intrinsic value of Peatlands as a carbon sink has not been taken into account or acted on by the Council with their formal recognition of a global climate emergency”.

It also highlights work taking place at Upper Kergord to build a converter station linked to the Viking Energy windfarm.

A picnic protest was held at the site on Friday morning.

The petition makes mention of the 2018 National Islands Plan and its example of working with island partners to protect and restore peatlands and salt marshes.