Shetland Library book returned 37 years overdue in Suffolk

3 hours 59 min ago 0
Shetland Library book returned 37 years overdue in Suffolk
The long overdue book in question. Photo: Bungay Community Library.

A book that was 37 years overdue has been returned to a library 750 miles away from where it was taken out.

Peter Bull’s To Sea in a Sieve was due back at Shetland Library on 12th July 1983 but was only returned on Friday – to a library in Suffolk.

Bungay Community Library posted on Twitter to ask whether the incident was fine-worthy.

Shetland Library’s account responded to say it was lucky it did not charge overdue fines and reminded folk that they can return any of their library books to their branches, but only in the isles.

