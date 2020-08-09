Buchan Alpha decommissioning back underway

The Knab and the Whalsay Lass towing the Buchan Alpha pontoon. Photo: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

The Knab was in action on the weekend as the decommissioning of the Buchan Alpha platform continued.

The tug had been brought in on Friday to tow the Buchan Alpha pontoon from Dales Voe to the Greenhead Base, where Ocean Kinetics will be demolishing the pontoon.

The rig first arrived at Lerwick’s deep-water base back in 2017 for decommissioning. The platform broke free of its moorings in November last year and drifted across the water in heavy weather.

Contractors Veolia-Peterson are responsible for the recovery of the remains and completion of decommissioning, and were brought onboard in 2018 to carry out the platform’s onshore disposal at Dales Voe.

Construction resumed at Dales Voe base in May, after it was designated an essential site during the coronavirus pandemic

The works are in preparation for the arrival of the Ninian Northern platform topsides this summer for dismantling and disposal.

Shetland Flyer Aerial Media has been taking aerial footage, including the image above, of the Buchan Alpha decommissioning.