New coronavirus case recorded in Shetland

Shetland has recorded one new coronavirus case, according to Scottish government figures released today.

The number of cases in the isles has risen to 55, with the last new case back in April.

The person who tested positive is an isles resident who was tested in Grampian.

One positive case that was assigned to NHS Grampian on 8th August has been reassigned to NHS Shetland, according to government data, as they are a resident here but had been tested while visiting Grampian.

NHS Shetland has been contacted for further information. More to follow.