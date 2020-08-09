News

New coronavirus case recorded in Shetland

6 hours 54 min ago 0
New coronavirus case recorded in Shetland

Shetland has recorded one new coronavirus case, according to Scottish government figures released today.

The number of cases in the isles has risen to 55, with the last new case back in April.

The person who tested positive is an isles resident who was tested in Grampian.

One positive case that was assigned to NHS Grampian on 8th August has been reassigned to NHS Shetland, according to government data, as they are a resident here but had been tested while visiting Grampian.

NHS Shetland has been contacted for further information. More to follow.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.