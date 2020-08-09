News

NHS Shetland clarifies new isles coronavirus case

Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

NHS Shetland’s contact tracing team has not needed to be activated following a positive case being recorded here.

One positive case that was assigned to NHS Grampian on 8th August has been reassigned to NHS Shetland, according to Scottish government data released today, as they are an isles resident but had been tested while visiting Grampian.

Test and Protect teams on the mainland will be involved in contact tracing instead.

Director of nursing and acute services Kathleen Carolan said: “The number of people who are counted as positive cases for Shetland include anyone who has an address registered in Shetland. This new case has been detected through a mainland Health Board testing facility.

“NHS Shetland’s contact tracing team has not needed to be activated and any people who are close contacts of the person involved will be traced via Test and Protect teams on the mainland”.

Mrs Carolan added: “NHS Shetland is well prepared and has robust arrangements in place to test and trace anyone on the Island with COVID 19 symptoms.

“I want to thank everyone in our community for your continued support in suppressing the virus by following Public Health and Scottish Government guidance.”

