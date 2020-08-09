Unfair delivery charges for islanders highlighted in new map

The interactive map highlighting price differenes. Copyright: Mapbox/OSM.

New research has shown the significantly higher delivery charges Shetlanders face compared to their southern counterparts.

A recently launched pricing map, commissioned by the Scottish government, showed that those in the Highlands and Islands pay a fifth more in postal charges than South Western Scotland on average.

Islanders also face at least 25 per cent in surcharges compared to Glasgow.

The government said the service was part of its “ongoing action to make delivery charges more transparent” and had been launched to help residents in rural communities identify unfair delivery charges.

The average price of a next-day delivery of a large (30kg) parcel to Shetland was £81 compared to £25 for Dumfries.

The map also highlighted the range of prices that companies charge for delivery to a ZE postcode.

For next-day delivery of a medium (20kg) parcel TNT charges almost twice as much (£52.49) as Parcelforce (£27.80).

A small parcel could set back a Shetlander between £4.10 and £15.99 if they opt for standard delivery, depending on whether they pick MyHermes or DPD.

Folk can search using their postcode and compare charges for a range of parcel sizes from six companies.

Business minister Jamie Hepburn said: “We found that people living in the Highlands and Islands face 21 per cent higher postal charges on average compared to South Western Scotland. If you live in the Outer Hebrides, Shetland or Orkney, you’ll face average surcharges of at least 25 per cent compared to Glasgow and have virtually no access to home delivery.

“The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has seen a dramatic increase in online shopping, with the delivery sector providing a lifeline. Now, more than ever, it is vital that delivery charges are fair and transparent and people have access to the information they need to make informed choices.”

Chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland Derek Mitchell said: “The research carried out by the Citizens Advice network over the last decade has shown that many people who live in remote and rural areas of Scotland feel that they are dealing with unfair delivery practices.”