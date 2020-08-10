News

Crown estate funding scheme gets go ahead

Councillors have approved a pilot grant scheme to make the most of £2.37 million of crown estate funding.

Grants of between £10,000 and £100,000 are expected to be given to charities, community groups and other organisations based in the isles.

The new scheme was discussed at an SIC meeting on Monday afternoon, which is the first to be recorded and published online for public access.

The revenue generated by the Scottish Crown Estate’s marine assets is allocated across 26 local authorities with coastlines. The SIC was allocated £1.36 million in July this year, which was £350,000 more than it received in 2019.

The pilot scheme will run until 1st September next year and then be reviewed.

The council’s development committee will manage the scheme.

