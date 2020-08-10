Met Office issues yellow weather warning for possible Shetland storms

The weather warning applies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Picture: Met Office.

A storm warning has been issued for Shetland and other parts of the UK this week – although forecasters remain uncertain about when and where they may hit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the UK throughout this week, with Shetland included on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The warning states: “Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms early next week – but there is significant uncertainty in location and timing.”

Today is forecast to be dry with some sunshine and maximum temperatures of 17C.

Tomorrow is also expected to be warm with hazy sunshine.

By Wednesday, however, the forecast is for thundery showers. Where storms do occur, the Met Office warns that some homes and businesses could be flooded. Lightning strikes and large hail are also forecast.