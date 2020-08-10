News

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for possible Shetland storms

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 58 min ago 0
Met Office issues yellow weather warning for possible Shetland storms
The weather warning applies for Tuesday and Wednesday. Picture: Met Office.

A storm warning has been issued for Shetland and other parts of the UK this week – although forecasters remain uncertain about when and where they may hit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for much of the UK throughout this week, with Shetland included on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

The warning states: “Some places are likely to see severe thunderstorms early next week – but there is significant uncertainty in location and timing.”

Today is forecast to be dry with some sunshine and maximum temperatures of 17C.

Tomorrow is also expected to be warm with hazy sunshine. 

By Wednesday, however, the forecast is for thundery showers. Where storms do occur, the Met Office warns that some homes and businesses could be flooded. Lightning strikes and large hail are also forecast. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

Ferry sailing cancelled
News

Ferry sailing cancelled

Tonight’s (Saturday’s) southbound sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen has been cancelled. Meanwhile, ferry operators NorthLink are advising passengers on this evening’s northbound sailing that arrival…

February 22, 2020 | 12.04pm
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.