New appointments for councillors

5 hours 25 min ago 0

Two councillors were appointed new roles at a special SIC meeting on Monday afternoon.

Shetland South councillor Robbie McGregor was appointed to the planning committee, after being nominated by George Smith and seconded by Andrea Manson.

Meanwhile, John Fraser joined the Integration Joint Board (IJB) following a nomination from Emma Macdonald, which was seconded by Mr McGregor.

There were no nominations for a substitute member to the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board but this was not deemed problematic by councillors at the moment as there are already four substitute members.

The new appointments come after Malcolm Bell’s resignation from the valuation board, Stephen Leask’s from the IJB and Mr Smith’s resignation from the planning committee.

