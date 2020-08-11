2020 Parish Cup postponed

Southend ended a 37-year wait to lift the trophy this year, but will have to wait even longer to defend it. Photo: Jim Tait.

The 2020 Parish Cup competition has been postponed for a year.

With the Scottish government signalling that amateur football will not be able to return until October at the earliest, the Parish Cup committee has now decided to postpone this year’s competition.

Plans to hold a five-a-side competition this year, or an U13 parish tournament, have also been scrapped.

The draw, which was made in February, will remain in place for next season.

Defending champions Southend are due to face the winners of a Delting and Yell preliminary match in the quarter-finals, while Unst will play Bressay and Sandwick will face Burra for a place in the last-eight.