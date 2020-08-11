Education minister withdraws downgraded exam results

Education minister John Swinney has withdrawn all downgraded exam results from last week’s controversial SQA exams results.

Speaking at Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Swinney said he was “sorry” for the dismay that the results had caused, adding: “We did not get it right for all young people.”

All downgraded exam results will now be withdrawn, and changed to reflect the predicted grades given by teachers.

The SQA had accepted almost three-quarters of teacher estimates, but nearly 125,000 results had been dropped down a grade by the exam board.

Mr Swinney said the withdrawn results would now be changed to reflect the “professional judgement” of Scotland’s teachers.



