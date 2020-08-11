News

Shetland records another new Covid-19 case

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 48 min ago 0
Covid-19

A new case of Covid-19 has been recorded in Shetland today, official figures show.

The Scottish government’s daily update on the number of cases at health board level shows Shetland’s figure has risen to 56.

It follows a reported Shetland case on Saturday – which marked the first increase in the isles’ total since April.

That case turned out to have involved a patient who was tested in the NHS Grampian area who happened to have been registered as a Shetland patient.

The latest case, however, involves a person living in Shetland, the health board has confirmed. 

NHS Shetland’s public health principal Elizabeth Robinson said the person had been contacted and was working with the local track and trace team.

These contacts will be called by the tracking team and instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Shetland said it was “quite a small number” of contacts. 

Ms Robinson added: “If you develop symptoms of Covid-19, please stay at home and self-isolate for the government-stipulated 10 days and arrange to be tested as soon as possible.

“Please only request a test if you have symptoms.

“This is a contagious virus and the only way to stop it from spreading is to avoid contact with other people.”

Once someone tests positive, they must self-isolate for 10 days. Everyone in their household must self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their family-member’s positive test.

This is in case they are infectious but not showing symptoms.

Ms Robinson said NHS Shetland was prepared and ready for new cases of Covid.

“As Shetland re-opens for business, it is inevitable that we will see more cases, ” she said. 

“However, we’ve shown in Shetland that we can work together to limit the spread of Covid and I’m sure that we will do that again,.”

