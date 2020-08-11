Shetland’s schools among the first in Scotland to reopen today

The Anderson High School. Photo: John Coutts.

Shetland’s schools are reopening today for the first time in almost five months today, with major changes in place to ensure the safety of staff and pupils.

Schools in Shetland and the Borders are among the first in Scotland to reopen – followed by most other local authorities tomorrow.

Schools have been shut since the start of the pandemic – and many new measures have been introduced to ensure social distancing.

SIC depute leader Emma Macdonald praised staff on Twitter last night for their “outstanding effort” in preparing to reopen.

However, a major survey by the EIS union, published yesterday, found that while most teachers supported the decision to reopen schools, many remained concerned about the safety of pupils, staff and the wider school community.

Of almost 30,000 teachers taking part in the survey, only a fifth expressed confidence that schools were currently safe.

More to follow.