News

Shetland’s unemployment figure increases 169 per cent in a year

Andrew Hirst 13 hours 49 min ago 0
Shetland’s unemployment figure increases 169 per cent in a year
The Job  Centre in Lerwick. Picture: Google.

Shetland’s unemployment figures have more than doubled in the past year – with more job losses predicted when the furlough scheme ends later this year. 

Official figures show the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Shetland in July stood at 525 – up by 330 on the same month last year.  It represents a rise of 169 per cent year-on-year. 

Across the UK, an estimated 730,000 people lost their jobs between March and July, as the Covid-19 crisis has devastated huge sections of the economy. 

Although the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Shetland has risen sharply throughout the pandemic – the region has fared better than many other areas. 

The number of claimants represents 3.7 per cent of the Shetland population, compared to 6.4 per cent across Scotland. 

Economists predict unemployment figures will increase significantly when the government’s furlough programme is scheduled to end in October. 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.