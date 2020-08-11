Shetland’s unemployment figure increases 169 per cent in a year

The Job Centre in Lerwick. Picture: Google.

Shetland’s unemployment figures have more than doubled in the past year – with more job losses predicted when the furlough scheme ends later this year.

Official figures show the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Shetland in July stood at 525 – up by 330 on the same month last year. It represents a rise of 169 per cent year-on-year.

Across the UK, an estimated 730,000 people lost their jobs between March and July, as the Covid-19 crisis has devastated huge sections of the economy.

Although the number of people claiming unemployment benefits in Shetland has risen sharply throughout the pandemic – the region has fared better than many other areas.

The number of claimants represents 3.7 per cent of the Shetland population, compared to 6.4 per cent across Scotland.

Economists predict unemployment figures will increase significantly when the government’s furlough programme is scheduled to end in October.