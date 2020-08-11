News

Trio of awards for Shetland woman’s baby care business

Businesswoman Jan Mackie and her son Camerons display some of the award-winning products.

A businesswoman originally from Shetland is “absolutely over the moon” after winning three awards for her baby care products.

Jan Mackie, nee Leask, is originally from Gulberwick but now lives in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. 

She is the force behind Bambino & I which makes baby massage kits and gift packages for new parents. The company recently picked up three prizes in the Loved By Parents 2020 awards.

Ms Leask’s unique Baby Massage Kit won awards in the categories Best Gift for a New Mum/Dad; Best Baby Gift; and Best Innovative Gift, following judging and an online public vote.

The businesswoman said: “We were absolutely delighted to be recognised in three categories. We felt that we are doing something unique and were providing a product which can have such a positive impact on the wellbeing of baby and parents. “

